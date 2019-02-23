Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) board has approved a plan of capital injection of up to $3.5 billion to TSMC Arizona, the company said.

In December, the foundry behemoth announced its plans to open a second chip factory in Arizona, boosting its investment in the US threefold to $40 billion. This represented "the largest foreign direct investment in Arizona history and one of the largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," the company said.

The capital injection is part of the $40 billion investment announced in December.

"When complete, TSMC Arizona's two fabs will manufacture over 600,000 wafers per year, with estimated end-product value of more than US$40 billion," the company announced in its December statement.

TSMC's US investments are part of the chipmaker's strategic move to expand beyond Taiwan, due to the country's political tensions with China.

Last month, the company said it is considering opening its first plant in Europe and a second one in Japan. The Europe plant is likely to come up in the German city of Dresden.