Many vulnerabilities that ransomware operators used in 2022 attacks were years old and paved the way for the attackers to establish persistence and move laterally in order to execute their missions.

The vulnerabilities, in products from Microsoft, Oracle, VMware, F5, SonicWall, and several other vendors, present a clear and present danger to organizations that haven't remediated them yet, a new report from Ivanti revealed this week.

Ivanti's report is based on an analysis of data from its own threat intelligence team and from those at Securin, Cyber Security Works, and Cyware. It offers an in-depth look at vulnerabilities that bad actors commonly exploited in ransomware attacks in 2022.

Ivanti's analysis showed that ransomware operators exploited a total of 344 unique vulnerabilities in attacks last year—an increase of 56 compared to 2021. Of this, a startling 76% of the flaws were from 2019 or before. The oldest vulnerabilities in the set were in fact three remote code execution (RCE) bugs from 2012 in Oracle's products: CVE-2012-1710 in Oracle Fusion middleware and CVE-2012-1723 and CVE-2012-4681 in the Java Runtime Environment.

Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti's chief product officer, says that while the data shows ransomware operators weaponized new vulnerabilities faster than ever last year, many continued to rely on old vulnerabilities that remain unpatched on enterprise systems.

"Older flaws being exploited is a by-product of the complexity and time-consuming nature of patches," Mukkamala says. "This is why organizations need to take a risk-based vulnerability management approach to prioritize patches so that they can remediate vulnerabilities that pose the most risk to their organization."

Among the vulnerabilities that Ivanti identified as presenting the greatest danger were 57 that the company described as offering threat actors capabilities for executing their entire mission. These were vulnerabilities that allow an attacker to gain initial access, achieve persistence, escalate privileges, evade defenses, access credentials, discover assets they might be looking for, move laterally, collect data, and execute the final mission.