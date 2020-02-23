Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot will be capped at 50 questions per day and five question-and-answers per individual session, the company said on Friday.

In a blog post earlier this week, Microsoft blamed long chat sessions of over 15 or more questions for some of the more unsettling exchanges where the bot repeated itself or gave creepy answers.

[...] Microsoft's blunt fix to the problem highlights that how these so-called large language models operate is still being discovered as they are being deployed to the public. Microsoft said it would consider expanding the cap in the future and solicited ideas from its testers. It has said the only way to improve AI products is to put them out in the world and learn from user interactions.

Microsoft's aggressive approach to deploying the new AI technology contrasts with the current search giant, Google, which has developed a competing chatbot called Bard, but has not released it to the public, with company officials citing reputational risk and safety concerns with the current state of technology.