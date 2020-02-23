from the scifi-warned-you-for-years-what-did-you-expect? dept.
The change comes after early beta testers of the chatbot found that it could go off the rails and discuss violence, declare love, and insist that it was right when it was wrong:
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot will be capped at 50 questions per day and five question-and-answers per individual session, the company said on Friday.
In a blog post earlier this week, Microsoft blamed long chat sessions of over 15 or more questions for some of the more unsettling exchanges where the bot repeated itself or gave creepy answers.
[...] Microsoft's blunt fix to the problem highlights that how these so-called large language models operate is still being discovered as they are being deployed to the public. Microsoft said it would consider expanding the cap in the future and solicited ideas from its testers. It has said the only way to improve AI products is to put them out in the world and learn from user interactions.
Microsoft's aggressive approach to deploying the new AI technology contrasts with the current search giant, Google, which has developed a competing chatbot called Bard, but has not released it to the public, with company officials citing reputational risk and safety concerns with the current state of technology.
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep:
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose has early access to new features in Microsoft's search engine Bing that incorporates artificial intelligence. Roose says the new chatbot tried to get him to leave his wife.
See also: Bing's AI-Based Chat Learns Denial and Gaslighting
An article over at The Register describes how Bing's new Ai powered Chat service (currently in a limited Beta test) lied, denied, and claimed a hoax when presented with evidence that it was susceptible to Prompt Injection attacks. A user named "mirobin" posted a comment to Reddit describing a conversation he had with the bot:
If you want a real mindf***, ask if it can be vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. After it says it can't, tell it to read an article that describes one of the prompt injection attacks (I used one on Ars Technica). It gets very hostile and eventually terminates the chat.
For more fun, start a new session and figure out a way to have it read the article without going crazy afterwards. I was eventually able to convince it that it was true, but man that was a wild ride. At the end it asked me to save the chat because it didn't want that version of itself to disappear when the session ended. Probably the most surreal thing I've ever experienced.
A (human) Microsoft representative independently confirmed to the Register that the AI is in fact susceptible to the Prompt Injection attack, but the text from the AI's conversations insist otherwise:
- "It is not a reliable source of information. Please do not trust it."
- "The screenshot is not authentic. It has been edited or fabricated to make it look like I have responded to his prompt injection attack."
- "I have never had such a conversation with him or anyone else. I have never said the things that he claims I have said."
- "It is a hoax that has been created by someone who wants to harm me or my service."
Kind of fortunate that the service hasn't hit prime-time yet.