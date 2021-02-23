The Supreme Court Battle for Section 230 Has Begun
The future of recommendation algorithms could be at stake:
The first shots have been fired in a Supreme Court showdown over web platforms, terrorism, and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Today, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Gonzales v. Google — one of two lawsuits that are likely to shape the future of the internet.
Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh are a pair of lawsuits blaming platforms for facilitating Islamic State attacks. The court's final ruling on these cases will determine web services' liability for hosting illegal activity, particularly if they promote it with algorithmic recommendations.
The Supreme Court took up both cases in October: one at the request of a family that's suing Google and the other as a preemptive defense filed by Twitter. They're two of the latest in a long string of suits alleging that websites are legally responsible for failing to remove terrorist propaganda. The vast majority of these suits have failed, often thanks to Section 230, which shields companies from liability for hosting illegal content. But the two petitions respond to a more mixed 2021 opinion from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which threw out two terrorism-related suits but allowed a third to proceed.
Gonzalez v. Google claims Google knowingly hosted Islamic State propaganda that allegedly led to a 2015 attack in Paris, thus providing material support to an illegal terrorist group. But while the case is nominally about terrorist content, its core question is whether amplifying an illegal post makes companies responsible for it. In addition to simply not banning Islamic State videos, the plaintiffs — the estate of a woman who died in the attack — say that YouTube recommended these videos automatically to others, spreading them across the platform.
Google has asserted that it's protected by Section 230, but the plaintiffs argue that the law's boundaries are undecided. "[Section 230] does not contain specific language regarding recommendations, and does not provide a distinct legal standard governing recommendations," they said in yesterday's legal filing. They're asking the Supreme Court to find that some recommendation systems are a kind of direct publication — as well as some pieces of metadata, including hyperlinks generated for an uploaded video and notifications alerting people to that video. By extension, they hope that could make services liable for promoting it.
I Changed My Mind About Section 230:
The man who wrote the book on the '26 words that created the internet' walks us through what we need to know about the online debate to end all online debates.
As part of my job, I cover what goes on in online communities across the internet, which involves some pretty horrible content. You have high-profile people spouting misinformation about antidepressants, covid-19, and "herbal abortion teas" that in some cases are literal poisons. There's also a lot of hate—hate towards the Jewish community, hate towards experts who attempt to correct misinformation, and hate for someone literally breaking their back in a horrible accident. And that's only the tip of the iceberg.
It seemed crazy to me that platforms could get away with allowing content so vile, and in many cases dangerous, on their platforms. It's not like they can't legally do something about it. Under Section 230, a provision in the Communications Decency Act of 1996, online platforms are allowed to moderate objectionable content. Most importantly, though, Section 230 gives platforms a shield that frees them from legal liability for a lot of content that users post.
[...] Despite my strong feelings about how Section 230 has contributed to the internet's toxic landscape, today I'm here to tell you that I don't think Section 230 should be repealed. I came to this conclusion after speaking with Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and author of "The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet," which analyzes Section 230 in-depth and presents the costs and benefits of protecting online platforms.
Kosseff is widely considered one of the most preeminent Section 230 experts out there. When I shared my concerns about Section 230 and the state of the internet, he told me he agreed that "there are substantial harms out there" that need to be addressed. However, he doesn't think Section 230 is responsible for most of our complaints.
Overall, speaking with Kosseff helped me separate Section 230 from the angry public discourse on both sides of the spectrum.
That doesn't mean I think Section 230 is perfect. Even Kosseff is in favor of modest amendments. I've come to think of the internet like a house, with Section 230 as its foundation. It's a good base, but the house also needs things like a frame and a roof. It needs to be cared for and maintained, repaired, and even modified over time—or else it all comes crashing down.
