A touchscreen that's always clean:
Touchscreens are a growing part of daily life. Not just on our phones and tablets but laptops, refrigerators, cars, and more. These days, more vehicles are coming with giant touchscreens replacing every button or dial. Eventually, everything will be a dusty screen covered with fingerprints.
The patent, spotted by AutoEvolution, is a "self-cleaning system for displays using light emitting diodes emitting invisible violet light." The idea is pretty technical, but it's essentially a regular display with some extra elements to handle dirty jobs.
Most LED screens have red, green, and blue (RGB) colored pixels, which display everything we see. However, GM's system utilizes a fourth invisible "ultraviolet" pixel. Then, GM would equip screens with a transparent photocatalyst layer that absorbs and interacts with those violet pixels and creates a chemical reaction.
That chemical reaction does several different things, including adding some moisture, then drying out the screen's surface and cleaning it of dirt, dust, debris, fingerprints, grease, and more. If this sounds familiar, a similar technology is available for self-cleaning solar panels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 22, @10:26AM (1 child)
How damaging is that UV to eyes?
Where does that moisture come from? How does the photocatalyst remove the grease and dirt in a timely manner?
It doesn't sound like the tech I know actually used for self-cleaning solar panels.
If mere wishful thinking (without evidence of potentially workable implementations) is enough for patents then they could hire some sci-fi and fantasy authors to get more patents.
I'd have done like self-cleaning ovens. Heat it to like 550F (285C) and ash the crud.
I'd have done like self-cleaning ovens. Heat it to like 550F (285C) and ash the crud.