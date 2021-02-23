China's Academy of Science has offered a blueprint to create a semiconductor industry that circumvents the USA's bans on exports of technology to the Middle Kingdom.

In an article from the Proceedings of the Chinese Academy of Sciences titled "Strengthening the construction of basic semiconductor capabilities and lighting the 'beacon' of semiconductor self-reliance and self-improvement, academicians Luo Junwei and Li Shushen argue that all China needs to do is research the right topics, find the talent to do that research, commercialise their work and then sit back and enjoy the benefits of home-grown silicon.

There's a bit more to it than that, of course: the authors identify existing patent portfolios as a barrier to Chinese chip tech, because building and designing with existing techniques will by necessity mean using of protected intellectual property.

The pair therefore call for Chinese semiconductor policy to "Vigorously promote the spirit of scientists pursuing originality, and resist low-level repetitive follow-up research." Instead, [they] want original research, if only to match efforts they've observed in the US, South Korea, and elsewhere, in pursuit of innovations that go beyond well-understood semiconductor physics.

The pair also want physical infrastructure to support researchers, and for academic career paths to reward the long efforts required to produce published work on semiconductor innovations.