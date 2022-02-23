According to an ongoing study in the UK, the four-day workweek may be the key to success for companies and their employees. The world's biggest four-day workweek trial included the participation of 61 British companies, some of whom now say they won't return to the regular Monday through Friday work schedule.

The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Cambridge alongside academics from Boston College in the U.S. from June through November last year. During that time, companies ranging from restaurants to banks rated the levels of productivity and performance. At the halfway point of the trial, 46% of companies said productivity remained about the same, 34% said they saw a slight improvement and 15% reported a significant improvement.

While shaving off a day of work seemed to increase overall well-being, there was also a reported increase in the pace of work. 62% of employees said they thought their pace of work increased, 36% thought it was the same, and just 2% felt their pace of work decreased. Although many employees reported having to work faster, the study said a majority of workers didn't believe there was a significant increase in their workloads.

Researchers also found a significant drop in the number of employees who left their positions and of the 2,900 workers observed in the study, more people reported they saw an increase in productivity, mental well-being, an increased work-life balance, and reduced levels of anxiety.

[...] The poll found the main cause for quiet quitting is the worldwide problem of stress and burnout. But not only did the UK report find this is less likely to happen when provided with the four-day workweek but by decreasing the workweek by one day, 70% of employees reported they had reduced levels of burnout and 40% said their sleep difficulty levels had improved.

Nearly half of the employees in the study reported an improvement in their mental health, while 37% noted an improvement in their physical health.