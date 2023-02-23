Stories
Sci-Fi Becomes Real as Renowned Magazine Closes Submissions Due to AI Writers

posted by hubie on Friday February 24, @12:01AM
from the dystopia dept.
Freeman writes:

Clarkesworld wrestles with flood of machine-made submissions—over 500 in Feb. alone:

One side effect of unlimited content-creation machines—generative AI—is unlimited content. On Monday, the editor of the renowned sci-fi publication Clarkesworld Magazine announced that he had temporarily closed story submissions due to a massive increase in machine-generated stories sent to the publication.

In a graph shared on Twitter, Clarkesworld editor Neil Clarke tallied the number of banned writers submitting plagiarized or machine-generated stories. The numbers totaled 500 in February, up from just over 100 in January and a low baseline of around 25 in October 2022. The rise in banned submissions roughly coincides with the release of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022.

