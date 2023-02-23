Game maker Rovio is so annoyed that it may be missing out on profits to be made with newer games that it will remove Angry Birds from the Android store. Rovio believes that people are downloading the older free version of its game which is detracting from players downloading their newer games with in-app purchases. In a statement Rovio said: "Rovio Classics: Angry Bird will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted".

Rovio isn't the only developer pulling mobile games from storefronts. Recently, EA cancelled two mobile games, an in-development Battlefield game and the already-released Apex Legends Mobile.

If you ever wondered why you can't get the APK to install programs on Android: This is why