Game maker Rovio is so annoyed that it may be missing out on profits to be made with newer games that it will remove Angry Birds from the Android store. Rovio believes that people are downloading the older free version of its game which is detracting from players downloading their newer games with in-app purchases. In a statement Rovio said: "Rovio Classics: Angry Bird will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted".
Rovio isn't the only developer pulling mobile games from storefronts. Recently, EA cancelled two mobile games, an in-development Battlefield game and the already-released Apex Legends Mobile.
If you ever wondered why you can't get the APK to install programs on Android: This is why
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 24, @03:09AM
Are there not like a gazillion clones of angry birds? Or to say there are games that are just like it but without the fancy bird and pig graphics and all that shebang cause the game concept isn't exactly new or it wasn't even Rovio that came up with it. They just added the birds and the pigs and story to a type of game that already existed. That said they did it very well and had much, a silly amount of, success with it. But in essence it's a physics game where you launch things at things and break it down. Isn't it?
Perhaps their customers have just caught on? The new games are just fancier graphics and such, they don't care about the story and such things. They just want to hurl some birds, eggs, pigs, whatever at things and watch it break down while they are killing time on their commute or whatever.
It's like all the other Bejeweled and Candy Crush and whatnot. They are not exactly brilliant story games. It's just a time killer when you are bored or have nothing better to do.
Also I'm sure there is some APK file around for Classic Birds if you want to find it, it might be one the sketchier part of the internet but I'm sure it's out there. There might even be a clean version that doesn't infect your phone with anything extra.