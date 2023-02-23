We often consider flushing toilets a modern marvel, rivaled only by other essential comforts such as electricity and on-demand hot water. But while we may have perfected the flushing toilet, it's anything but new technology. Archaeologists in China have uncovered a 2,200-year-old toilet that once flushed, suggesting that the plumbing we often take for granted has existed far longer than originally thought.

A team at the China Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Archaeology uncovered the toilet at palace ruins in Yueyang City. Yueyang is a common tourist destination thanks to its 2,500 years of history, which visitors enjoy through its ancient pavilions and towers. Now Yueyang has one more claim to fame: the oldest-known flush toilet.

[...] The archaeologists reconstructed the toilet. According to ancient tools expert Fan Mingyang, the system was "deceptively advanced," possessing a flush water drainage system not terribly unlike today's toilets. Given the toilet is estimated to be between 2,200 and 2,400 years old, its mechanics challenge commonly held notions about historical plumbing, especially in regard to sewage management. To use the toilet, someone would have sat on or squatted over the seat (the rest of which is still outstanding). After doing their business, someone would have had to pour buckets of water into the toilet to flush away waste.

[...] The team also found four large and intricate tiles in the building where the toilet was found. One tile was found in each corner. So far, no particular meaning has been attached to the tiles' appearance or placement.