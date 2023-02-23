A draft of a petition by workers stated that employees' trust in Amazon's leaders had been "shattered" by the mandate to come in.

Amazon employees are petitioning CEO Andy Jassy to cancel his return-to-office (RTO) mandate and calling out his about-face on remote work. In a petition to Jassy sent late Tuesday, Amazon workers decried that their trust in the company's leaders had been "shattered."

After Jassy told workers in a memo last Friday that workers would be expected to return to the office for at least three days a week beginning May 1, employees began to mobilize in an effort to get him to change his mind. Since October 2021, Amazon had allowed managers to determine how often employees needed to be in the office. [...]

"Many employees trusted these statements and planned for a life where their employer wouldn't force them to return to the office," the employees wrote in the draft, which was obtained by Insider. "The RTO mandate shattered their trust in Amazon's leaders."

A draft of the petition asks Jassy and Amazon's executive team to cancel the company's return-to-office plans and institute a new policy "that allows employees to work remotely or more flexibly, if they choose to do so, as their team and job role permits."