from the its-all-a-matter-of-trust dept.
Amazon Employees Ask Boss Not to Make Them Come Back to the Office
A draft of a petition by workers stated that employees' trust in Amazon's leaders had been "shattered" by the mandate to come in.
Amazon employees are petitioning CEO Andy Jassy to cancel his return-to-office (RTO) mandate and calling out his about-face on remote work. In a petition to Jassy sent late Tuesday, Amazon workers decried that their trust in the company's leaders had been "shattered."
After Jassy told workers in a memo last Friday that workers would be expected to return to the office for at least three days a week beginning May 1, employees began to mobilize in an effort to get him to change his mind. Since October 2021, Amazon had allowed managers to determine how often employees needed to be in the office. [...]
"Many employees trusted these statements and planned for a life where their employer wouldn't force them to return to the office," the employees wrote in the draft, which was obtained by Insider. "The RTO mandate shattered their trust in Amazon's leaders."
A draft of the petition asks Jassy and Amazon's executive team to cancel the company's return-to-office plans and institute a new policy "that allows employees to work remotely or more flexibly, if they choose to do so, as their team and job role permits."
Amazon Officially Becomes a Health Care Provider After Closing Purchase of One Medical
Amazon officially becomes a health care provider after closing purchase of One Medical:
Amazon's months-long effort to acquire One Medical is finished — for now, at least. The company has officially completed its $3.9 billion purchase, giving it a primary healthcare provider with in-person and virtual treatment as well as lab tests. The successful buyout isn't leading to any immediate changes in One Medical's services beyond a temporary $55 discount on a one-year membership (now $144), but Amazon said last July that it planned a "reinvention" of healthcare with the takeover.
The completion comes just a day after the Federal Trade Commission said it wouldn't contest the buyout. However, the regulator also says it's still investigating the deal to explore potential anti-competitive effects and privacy concerns raised by Amazon's access to health data. An FTC official toldCNN the agency will warn Amazon it's closing the purchase at its own risk, and might still face a government challenge later.
Amazon has spent years making deeper forays into healthcare. It bought PillPack in 2018 and used the provider to launch an in-house pharmacy service. The online shopping heavyweight also introduced an app-based health service for employees in 2019 that it later offered to other companies. In 2021, the company introduced a custom Alexa for healthcare. The One Medical move theoretically completes the picture by letting Amazon handle everything from minor doctor's appointments through to prescriptions.