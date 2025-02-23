from the first-mover-pays-for-all dept.
NY Times reports on long delays when solar or wind energy projects apply to connect to the grid. While they look at only a few of the US regional grids, several year delays appear common. The permitting process for grid tie-in was scaled to deal with a few big natural gas (etc) power stations every year and is overloaded by the requests of thousands of smaller, distributed energy sources.
Plans to install 3,000 acres of solar panels in Kentucky and Virginia are delayed for years. Wind farms in Minnesota and North Dakota have been abruptly canceled. And programs to encourage Massachusetts and Maine residents to adopt solar power are faltering.
The energy transition poised for takeoff in the United States amid record investment in wind, solar and other low-carbon technologies is facing a serious obstacle: The volume of projects has overwhelmed the nation's antiquated systems to connect new sources of electricity to homes and businesses.
So many projects are trying to squeeze through the approval process that delays can drag on for years, leaving some developers to throw up their hands and walk away.
More than 8,100 energy projects — the vast majority of them wind, solar and batteries — were waiting for permission to connect to electric grids at the end of 2021, up from 5,600 the year before, jamming the system known as interconnection.
Much more detail and additional problems described in tfl. For example, as currently arranged, if you want to tie in a big solar farm, you may need to pay for grid upgrades...which are then available for free (if I read correctly) to additional solar projects. Thus, many projects will wait to see who jumps first. And these upgrades may not even be in your local area, the grid upgrade may be needed elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 26, @04:50PM (1 child)
Land in West Nebraska seemed prime for investment as windfarm sites, $250 per acre and high annual average wind capacity suitable for power generation.
Many barriers to entry in the (non-irrigated) field... a big one was "spinning fees" which basically amounted to payola given to the local hookup point so you could sell your power into the grid, and the price of these spinning fees seemed to amount to: whatever the market will bear. The final analysis came down to: you could finance the operation, but you couldn't make a profit unless you took on significant uninsured risk. To make it work, you'd have to negotiate hard with the locals to get workable spinning fees, cheap labor, and with the insurers and financiers to basically take a lot of risk with the investment capital, so everybody would be happy with their slice of the profits and figure out who's going to be happy enough to take the fall in the event of a rare loss event.
T. Boone Pickens made it work in that era simply by being his own bank and insurance, cutting them out of the profit sharing and accepting the risk for himself (and he's got so damn much money he'd be hard pressed to lose it all before he dies...)
I still should have bought that land, it inflated ~10x in value in the subsequent 2-3 years due to the ethanol in gasoline mandate which converted "worthless" dry crop land into workable non-irrigated cropland for growing fermentation stocks. Main thing that kept me from acting on the impulse to acquire the land was: West Nebraska is not the greatest place to travel to-from, nor to spend a lot of time in, IMO. Unfair, I never did end up going there - maybe the people are wonderful and make up for the bleak windblown landscape, sparse infrastructure, etc. but, judging from the local newspaper dramas I read... probably not.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 26, @04:58PM
Errata:
"On July 8, 2009, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pickens postponed plans to build his Texas wind farm. He said the project was stopped partly because the existing transmission line capacity wasn't available. His company had planned to build new lines, but couldn't get financing. On the same date, The New York Times, reported that Pickens was committed to purchasing 667 wind turbines and would develop wind projects for them. On his Mesa Power Group website, Pickens said he expected to continue the development of the Pampa project, but not at the pace originally expected.
On December 15, 2010, Nathanael Baker, in an article for www.theenergycollective.com, wrote that Pickens has scrapped plans for wind farms and will instead focus exclusively on natural gas. "
So, last I checked on Mr. Pickens' wind farms was probably in the 2008 era. I do remember flying over the Amarillo Texas area in that era and seeing hundreds upon hundreds of wind turbines, not sure what projects they were connected to.
And, even though he clearly has the money to burn if he so chooses, he let "financing" be the death of his wind farm project, much like I did years earlier.
