Uber is reportedly pursuing an unorthodox approach to performance reviews at the ride-share company. While Uber says it has no plans for broad layoffs, so to speak, it does have plans for upcoming performance reviews to include potential cuts to the company's workforce.

As detailed by Insider, the cuts are not layoffs, and Uber is echoing CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's comments at Davos 2023 where he claimed that the company had no plans for layoffs. An Uber spokesperson told Gizmodo that those comments are still true, as upcoming cuts to Uber's workforce will be a part of performance reviews, and that the company plans to backfill any positions that are left empty after the reviews.

"This year, we've taken an even more rigorous approach to our performance review process to ensure our talent bar remains very high," an Uber spokesperson said to Gizmodo in an email. "We plan to backfill these positions and will continue to invest in attracting and retaining top talent at Uber."