The chatbots did their job. They inspired awe, mockery, and even some fear. Most importantly, they drew attention. Front-page headlines, cover stories, and word of mouth caused millions to try them, leading businesses and developers to ask how they could put the technology to use.

The APIs, of course, were always the point. ChatGPT and Bing's chatbot were never the end product. They were demos meant to sell other companies on tools they could use to build their own. And it worked. Now, the war to build the leading generative AI platform is underway.

"For OpenAI, the vast majority of the money they will ever make will come from developers," Ben Parr, president of Octane AI, told me via phone Thursday. "ChatGPT is just the entry road into everything else."

[...] The APIs, amid the commotion, are what matter. They're why Microsoft was willing to release an unproven chatbot into Bing, even when it knew it was a bit crazy. And why the company didn't seem to mind when the bot's flaws exploded into public view. It was never about Bing or ChatGPT, but about the potential future they previewed. And now, given the demos' success, the race to enable that future is underway.