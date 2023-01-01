Nokia has announced one of the first budget Android smartphones designed to be repaired at home allowing users to swap out the battery in under five minutes in partnership with iFixit.

Launched before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Saturday, the Nokia G22 has a removable back and internal design that allows components to be easily unscrewed and swapped out including the battery, screen and charging port.

Nokia phones manufacturer HMD Global will make "quick fix" repair guides and genuine parts available for five years via specialists iFixit, in addition to affordable professional repair options.

[...] HMD Global hopes to ride the wave of increasing consumer desire for longer-lasting and more repairable devices. It follows in the footsteps of pioneers such as the Dutch manufacturer Fairphone, but at more affordable prices and with far simpler processes than Apple's recent DIY repair programmes.

The Nokia G22 will cost from £149.99 shipping on 8 March with replacement parts costing £18.99 for a charging port, £22.99 for a battery and £44.99 for a screen.