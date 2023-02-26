TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.

Finish telecoms giant Nokia has announced that the company is rebranding and, for the first time in almost six decades, changing its logo. The move is part of a strategy to disassociate Nokia from smartphones, which it hasn't made in around ten years.

On the eve of Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, Nokia announced a new corporate logo that is made up of five different shapes to form the company's name. The famous blue-colored lettering of old has been replaced in favor of a range of colors that change depending on the use.

Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters, "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company."

Nokia hasn't made smartphones since the Nokia Lumia 1020 in 2013, the year before Microsoft bought its mobile phone business - and we know how that turned out. Microsoft sold its Nokia-branded feature phone business to HMD Global in 2016.

[...] Nokia hopes to increase its market share when it comes to serving wireless service providers with network equipment, something that should be easier now that Huawei is prohibited from selling its 5G networking gear to many countries. But Nokia's main focus will be selling equipment to private companies, an area that made up 8% of its revenue last year, or around 2 billion euros (roughly $2.11 billion). Lundmark said Nokia's aim is to take that figure into double digits as quickly as possible.