The Morning After: Scientists confirm a fifth layer inside the Earth's core:
[...] A team at Australian National University (ANU) has found evidence of a new" rel="url2html-2726893">https://www.engadget.com/...">new fifth layer to the planet, an iron-nickel alloy ball in the inner core. The scientists found the hidden core by studying seismic waves that travel up to five times across the Earth's diameter – previous studies only looked at single bounces. The earthquake waves probed places near the center at angles that suggested a different crystalline structure deep inside.
The ANU researchers also believe the innermost inner core hints at a major event in Earth's past that had a "significant" impact on the planet's heart. As researchers told The Washington Post, it could also help explain the formation of the Earth's magnetic field. The field plays a major role in supporting life as it shields the Earth from harmful radiation and keeps water from drifting into space.
Bouncing Seismic Waves Reveal Secrets of the Planet's Inner Core
https://scitechdaily.com/earths-structure-has-a-fifth-layer-bouncing-seismic-waves-reveal-secrets-of-the-planets-inner-core/
Data captured from seismic waves caused by earthquakes has shed new light on the deepest parts of Earth's inner core, according to seismologists from The Australian National University (ANU).
By measuring the different speeds at which these waves penetrate and pass through the Earth's inner core, the researchers believe they've documented evidence of a distinct layer inside Earth known as the innermost inner core – a solid "metallic ball" that sits within the center of the inner core.
Not long ago it was thought Earth's structure was comprised of four distinct layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. The findings, published in Nature Communications, confirm there is a fifth layer.
"The existence of an internal metallic ball within the inner core, the innermost inner core, was hypothesized about 20 years ago. We now provide another line of evidence to prove the hypothesis," Dr. Thanh-Son Phạm, from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, said.
Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić, also from ANU, said studying the deep interior of Earth's inner core can tell us more about our planet's past and evolution.
"This inner core is like a time capsule of Earth's evolutionary history – it's a fossilized record that serves as a gateway into the events of our planet's past. Events that happened on Earth hundreds of millions to billions of years ago," he said.
The researchers analyzed seismic waves that travel directly through the Earth's center and "spit out" at the opposite side of the globe to where the earthquake was triggered, also known as the antipode. The waves then travel back to the source of the quake.