Not long ago it was thought Earth's structure was comprised of four distinct layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. The findings, published in Nature Communications, confirm there is a fifth layer.

"The existence of an internal metallic ball within the inner core, the innermost inner core, was hypothesized about 20 years ago. We now provide another line of evidence to prove the hypothesis," Dr. Thanh-Son Phạm, from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, said.

Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić, also from ANU, said studying the deep interior of Earth's inner core can tell us more about our planet's past and evolution.

"This inner core is like a time capsule of Earth's evolutionary history – it's a fossilized record that serves as a gateway into the events of our planet's past. Events that happened on Earth hundreds of millions to billions of years ago," he said.

The researchers analyzed seismic waves that travel directly through the Earth's center and "spit out" at the opposite side of the globe to where the earthquake was triggered, also known as the antipode. The waves then travel back to the source of the quake.