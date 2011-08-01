The global interpreter lock is both a key component of the Python runtime and a major obstacle to multithreading:
Powerful, flexible, and programmer-friendly, Python is widely used for everything from web development to machine learning. By the two most-citedmeasures, Python has even surpassed the likes of Java and C to become the most popular programming language of all. After years of soaring popularity, Python might well seem unstoppable.
But Python faces at least one big obstacle to its future growth as a programming language. It's called the GIL, the global interpreter lock, and Python developers have been trying to remove it from the default implementation of Python for decades now.
Although the GIL serves a critical purpose, namely ensuring thread safety, it also creates a serious bottleneck for multithreaded programs. In short, the GIL prevents Python from taking full advantage of multiprocessor systems. For Python to be a first-class language for concurrent programming, many believe the GIL has to go.
[...] Strictly speaking, the global interpreter lock isn't part of Python in the abstract. It's a component of the most commonly used Python implementation, CPython, which is maintained by the Python Software Foundation.
[...] What makes the GIL such a problem? For one, it prevents true multithreading in the CPython interpreter. That makes a whole class of code accelerations—optimizations that are readily available in other programming languages—far harder to implement in Python.
[...] The problem, as you might guess, is that getting rid of the GIL is far easier said than done. The GIL serves an important purpose. Its replacement must not only ensure thread safety but fulfill a number of other requirements besides.
[...] The first formal attempts to ditch the GIL date as far back as 1996, when Python was at version 1.4. Greg Stein created a patch to remove the GIL, chiefly as an experiment. It worked, but single-threaded programs took a significant performance hit. Not only was the patch not adopted, but the experience made it clear that removing the GIL was difficult. It would come at a whopping developmental cost.
[...] Whether Python makes the GIL optional, adopts subinterpreters, or takes another approach, the long history of efforts and experimentation shows there is no easy way to remove the GIL—not without huge development costs or setting Python back in other ways. But as data sets grow ever larger, and AI, machine learning, and other data processing workloads demand greater parallelism, finding an answer to the GIL will be a key element to making Python a language for the future and not just the present.