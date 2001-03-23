It looks like ChatGPT learns from the questions you pose it.

That, at least, is the conclusion one could draw from a couple of enterprise bans of the tool.

The first one out of the gate was Amazon. Amazon's analysis of ChatGPT's results appeared to show confidential information. As a company lawyer put it,

"... your inputs may be used as training data for a further iteration of ChatGPT, and we wouldn't want its output to include or resemble our confidential information (and I've already seen instances where its output closely matches existing material)."

The second big announcement came from JPMorgan, the world's largest bank. Last week they followed in Amazon's steps, without giving explanation apart from this being normal procedure for third-party tools. That explanation smells a bit dubious, unless the use of Google or any other public search engine is forbidden there too.

That was on February 22. Two days later, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and other Wall Street banks followed suit.

Maybe, as people have the impression of chatting with a real person, they tend to share more gossip and secret info too?