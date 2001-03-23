from the who-knew-China-has-a-military-industrial-complex-too? dept.
Researchers working on plan to neutralise reach of network developed by billionaire Elon Musk:
Researchers say China plans to build a huge satellite network in near-Earth orbit to provide internet services to users around the world — and to stifle Elon Musk's Starlink.
The project has the code name "GW", according to a team led by associate professor Xu Can with the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Space Engineering University in Beijing. But what these letters stand for is unclear.
The GW constellation will include 12,992 satellites owned by the newly established China Satellite Network Group Co, Xu and his colleagues said in a paper about anti-Starlink measures published in the Chinese journal Command Control and Simulation on Feb 15.
[...] Xu's team said the GW satellite constellation was likely to be deployed quickly, "before the completion of Starlink". This would "ensure that our country has a place in low orbit and prevent the Starlink constellation from excessively pre-empting low-orbit resources", they wrote.
The Chinese satellites could also be placed in "orbits where the Starlink constellation has not yet reached", the researchers said, adding that they would "gain opportunities and advantages at other orbital altitudes, and even suppress Starlink".
The Chinese satellites could be equipped with an anti-Starlink payload to carry out various missions, such as conducting "close-range, long-term surveillance of Starlink satellites", they said.
A recent study by the China National Space Administration called for cooperation and said competing communication satellite networks could harm each other.
[...] "The Starlink satellites may use their orbital manoeuvrability to actively hit and destroy nearby targets in space," the researchers said.
[...] Xu's team said the Chinese government could also cooperate with other governments to form an anti-Starlink coalition and "demand that SpaceX publish the precise orbiting data of Starlink satellites".
They added that new weapons, including lasers and high-power microwaves, would be developed and used to destroy Starlink satellites that pass over China or other sensitive regions.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday March 01, @11:38PM
Between Musk, Bezos, and China, the amateur astronomer is pretty much screwed unless they like light trails in their pictures.
Wonder how well the pros will be able to filter out, what, about 100k satellites zooming around?
