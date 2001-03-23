Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How Your Mood Affects the Way You Process Language

posted by mrpg on Friday March 03, @07:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-am-anger dept.
Science

hubie writes:

When you're in a bad mood, you might want to focus on tasks that are more detail-oriented:

Vicky Lai, a UArizona assistant professor of psychology and cognitive science, worked with collaborators in the Netherlands to explore how people's brains react to language when they are in a happy mood versus a negative mood.

"Mood and language seem to be supported by different brain networks. But we have one brain, and the two are processed in the same brain, so there is a lot of interaction going on," Lai said. "We show that when people are in a negative mood, they are more careful and analytical. They scrutinize what's actually stated in a text, and they don't just fall back on their default world knowledge."

[...] "We show that mood matters, and perhaps when we do some tasks we should pay attention to our mood," Lai said. "If we're in a bad mood, maybe we should do things that are more detail-oriented, such as proofreading."

[...] "When thinking about how mood affects them, many people just consider things like being grumpy, eating more ice cream, or – at best – interpreting somebody else's talk in a biased way," van Berkum said. "But there's much more going on, also in unexpected corners of our minds. That's really interesting. Imagine your laptop being more or less precise as a function of its battery level – that's unthinkable. But in human information processing, and presumably also in (information processing) of related species, something like that seems to be going on."

Journal Reference:
Vicky Tzuyin Lai, Jos van Berkum and Peter Hagoort, Negative affect increases reanalysis of conflicts between discourse context and world knowledge [open], Front. Commun, 2022. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/fcomm.2022.910482

Original Submission


«  Recompose's Human Composting is a Respectful, Newly Legal Death Care Option
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
How Your Mood Affects the Way You Process Language | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.