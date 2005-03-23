Stories
14 Internet-Adjacent Slang Words Newly Added to Dictionary.com

posted by hubie on Sunday March 05, @05:00PM
from the totally-not-a-PR-stunt-for-us dept.
upstart writes:

"Ecofascism," "liminal space," "digital nomad," and "petfluencer" are just some of the words born from our digital world:

Every so often, dictionaries spruce up their database of lexicography in order to get with the times. Dictionary.com is no different, and announced this week the new additions to the website's catalog of words.

This new suite of 313 new words demonstrates, intentionally or not, the way that technology and the digital world are changing our own language. The phrase "digital nomad," for example, which describes someone who works remotely from different corners of the globe, can't exist in a world without laptops.

[...] "Language is, as always, constantly changing, but the sheer range and volume of vocabulary captured in our latest update to Dictionary.com reflects a shared feeling that change today is happening faster and more than ever before," said John Kelly, senior director of editorial at Dictionary.com, in a press release sent to Gizmodo. "Our team of lexicographers is documenting and contextualizing that unstoppable swirl of the English language—not only to help us better understand our changing times, but how the times we live in change, in turn, our language."

Original Submission


