This kind of "intermediation" business is actually revered in business-schools. As Douglas Rushkoff has written, the modern business wisdom reveres "going meta" – not doing anything useful, but rather, creating a chokepoint between people who do useful things and people who want to pay for those things, and squatting there, collecting rent:

[...] Now, Google has an answer for this: they tell merchants who are being impersonated by ad-buying scammers that all they need to do is outbid them for the top ad-spot. This is a common approach – Amazon has a $31b/year "ad business" that's mostly its own platform sellers bidding against each other to show you fake results for your query. The first five screens of Amazon search results are 50% ads:

[...] As I was submitting complaints about the fake Kiin scam-site (and Amex's handling of my fraud call) to the FTC, the California Attorney General, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and Wix, I wrote a little Twitter thread about what a gross scam this is:

https://twitter.com/doctorow/status/1628948906657878016

The thread got more than two million reads and got picked up by Hacker News and other sites. While most of the responses evinced solidarity and frustration and recounted similar incidents in other domains, a significant plurality of the replies were scam apologetics – messages from people who wanted to explain why this wasn't a problem after all.

The most common of these was victim-blaming: "you should have used an adblocker" or "never click the sponsored link." Of course, I do use an ad-blocker – but this order was placed with a mobile browser, after an absentminded query into the Google search-box permanently placed on the home screen, which opens results in Chrome (where I don't have an ad-blocker, so I can see material behind an ad-blocker-blocker), not Firefox (which does have an ad-blocker).

[...] Where do all of these apologetics come from? Why are people so eager to leap to the defense of scammers and their adtech and fintech enablers? Why is there such an impulse to victim-blame?

I think it's fear: in their hearts, people – especially techies – know that they, too, are vulnerable to these ripoffs, but they don't want to admit it. They want to convince themselves that the person who got scammed made an easily avoidable mistake, and that they themselves will never make a similar mistake.

[...] In my Twitter thread, I called this "the worst of all possible timelines." Everything we do is mediated by gigantic, surveillant monopolists that spy on us comprehensively from asshole to appetite – but none of them, not a 20th century payment giant nor a 21st century search giant – can bestir itself to use that data to keep us safe from scams.