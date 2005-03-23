The curious comfort of victim-blaming – Pluralistic: Daily links from Cory Doctorow:
In 1998, two Stanford students published a paper in Computer Networks entitled "The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine," in which they wrote, "Advertising funded search engines will be inherently biased towards the advertisers and away from the needs of consumers."
The co-authors were Lawrence Page and Sergey Brin, and the "large-scale hypertextual web search-engine" they were describing was their new project, which they called "Google." They were 100% correct – prescient, even!
On Wednesday night, a friend came over to watch some TV with us. We ordered out. We got scammed. We searched for a great local Thai place we like called Kiin and clicked a sponsored link for a Wix site called "Kiinthaila.com." We should have clicked the third link down (kiinthaiburbank.com).
We got scammed. The Wix site was a lookalike for Kiin Thai, which marked up their prices by 15% and relayed the order to our local, mom-and-pop, one-branch restaurant. The restaurant knew it, too – they called us and told us they were canceling the order, and said we could still come get our food, but we'd have to call Amex to reverse the charge.
[...] In the grand scheme of things, this is a minor hassle, but boy, it's haunting to watch the quarter-century old prophecy of Brin and Page coming true. Search Google for carpenters, plumbers, gas-stations, locksmiths, concert tickets, entry visas, jobs at the US Post Office or (not making this up) tech support for Google products, and the top result will be a paid ad for a scam. Sometimes it's several of the top ads.
This kind of "intermediation" business is actually revered in business-schools. As Douglas Rushkoff has written, the modern business wisdom reveres "going meta" – not doing anything useful, but rather, creating a chokepoint between people who do useful things and people who want to pay for those things, and squatting there, collecting rent:
[...] Now, Google has an answer for this: they tell merchants who are being impersonated by ad-buying scammers that all they need to do is outbid them for the top ad-spot. This is a common approach – Amazon has a $31b/year "ad business" that's mostly its own platform sellers bidding against each other to show you fake results for your query. The first five screens of Amazon search results are 50% ads:
[...] As I was submitting complaints about the fake Kiin scam-site (and Amex's handling of my fraud call) to the FTC, the California Attorney General, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and Wix, I wrote a little Twitter thread about what a gross scam this is:
The thread got more than two million reads and got picked up by Hacker News and other sites. While most of the responses evinced solidarity and frustration and recounted similar incidents in other domains, a significant plurality of the replies were scam apologetics – messages from people who wanted to explain why this wasn't a problem after all.
The most common of these was victim-blaming: "you should have used an adblocker" or "never click the sponsored link." Of course, I do use an ad-blocker – but this order was placed with a mobile browser, after an absentminded query into the Google search-box permanently placed on the home screen, which opens results in Chrome (where I don't have an ad-blocker, so I can see material behind an ad-blocker-blocker), not Firefox (which does have an ad-blocker).
[...] Where do all of these apologetics come from? Why are people so eager to leap to the defense of scammers and their adtech and fintech enablers? Why is there such an impulse to victim-blame?
I think it's fear: in their hearts, people – especially techies – know that they, too, are vulnerable to these ripoffs, but they don't want to admit it. They want to convince themselves that the person who got scammed made an easily avoidable mistake, and that they themselves will never make a similar mistake.
[...] In my Twitter thread, I called this "the worst of all possible timelines." Everything we do is mediated by gigantic, surveillant monopolists that spy on us comprehensively from asshole to appetite – but none of them, not a 20th century payment giant nor a 21st century search giant – can bestir itself to use that data to keep us safe from scams.