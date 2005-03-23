I've been using Mutt, and then Neomutt, as an email client on my laptops for a while (I generally use Evolution on my desktop, because it runs on GNOME, while the laptops run on i3wm). Today while talking with colleagues who also use a TUI, text-only email client, we realized we had one shared pain about this, which was receiving multipart emails where the text/plain part was either the HTML source of the text/html part or a single line saying "This email has no plain text version, refer to the HTML version" (If you don't know how multipart emails and MIME work, wikipedia has a good primer).

We thought it might be fun as retaliation to send multipart emails, with the text/html part saying "This email has no HTML version, please refer to the plain text". An hour and a few curses at mutt's documentation later, I'd come up with this solution: [...]

[...] P.S.: I know I shouldn't have to say this but please don't actually use this to annoy people who use graphical email clients. We're the weird ones, basically everyone uses a graphical email client, and they're clearly the standard now, plus it's clearly a dick move to do this. Please refrain. Thank you for your understanding ❤️