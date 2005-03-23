from the mutt-public-service-announcement dept.
The Linux mailing list had an admonition for Mutt users to fix their Mutt configuration. A recent change to that otherwise popular e-mail client has broken the way Message-ID headers are formed in Mutt. The developers have proven unwilling so far to fix it, therefore the onus falls upon Mutt's regular users to make local reconfigurations to avoid breaking the mailing lists and archives they might be participating in.
At some point in the recent past, mutt changed the way it generates Message-ID header values. Instead of the perfectly good old way of doing it, the developers switched to using base64-encoded random bytes. The base64 dictionary contains the / character, which causes unnecessary difficulties when linking to these messages on lore.kernel.org, since the / character needs to be escaped as %2F for everything to work properly.
Those receiving Mutt-generated messages will thank you for it, even if silently.
Related Stories
Mutt and Neomutt users now have a trick available in their toolbox to mess with senders who try to embedd web pages in their e-mail. A guide entititled (Neo)mutt fuckery with multipart messages walks through the steps to get either client to turn regular e-mails into MIME multipart messages by tacking a lame message on as text/html.
I've been using Mutt, and then Neomutt, as an email client on my laptops for a while (I generally use Evolution on my desktop, because it runs on GNOME, while the laptops run on i3wm). Today while talking with colleagues who also use a TUI, text-only email client, we realized we had one shared pain about this, which was receiving multipart emails where the text/plain part was either the HTML source of the text/html part or a single line saying "This email has no plain text version, refer to the HTML version" (If you don't know how multipart emails and MIME work, wikipedia has a good primer).
We thought it might be fun as retaliation to send multipart emails, with the text/html part saying "This email has no HTML version, please refer to the plain text". An hour and a few curses at mutt's documentation later, I'd come up with this solution: [...]
[...] P.S.: I know I shouldn't have to say this but please don't actually use this to annoy people who use graphical email clients. We're the weird ones, basically everyone uses a graphical email client, and they're clearly the standard now, plus it's clearly a dick move to do this. Please refrain. Thank you for your understanding ❤️