Huge lithium find may end world shortage – there's a catch:
Lithium, sometimes hyped as white gold, has been highly sought after for its role in battery production, and other things.
Global demand is expected to continue to outstrip supply in the years to come. Albemarle Corporation projects [PDF] lithium demand will rise from 1.8 million metric tons in 2025 to 3.7 million metric tons in 2030 largely due to its role in electric vehicles and other battery dependent devices.
The White House last year said critical minerals – rare earth metals, lithium, and cobalt – "are essential to our national security and economic prosperity."
Alas for the US, the latest cache of this malleable metal has turned up in Iran – one of just four countries America has designated a state sponsor of terrorism.
According to The Financial Tribune, an English language news publication focused on Iran that's operated by Tehran-based Donya-e-Eqtesad, Ebrahim Ali Molla-Beigi, director general of the Exploration Affairs Office of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade, said that Iran has discovered its first lithium reserve in Hamedan Province, in the western part of the country.
The reserve is said to be 8.5 million metric tons, which – if accurate – would be among the largest known deposits yet discovered.
According to the US Geological Survey [PDF], the top five identified lithium reserves are: Bolivia, 21 million tons; Argentina, 20 million tons; Chile, 11 million tons; Australia, 7.9 million tons, and China, 6.8 million tons.
[...] Iran two years ago signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement with China, so its newfound lithium wealth also looks likely to strengthen China's already extensive control of the supply chain for strategically and economically important minerals. This occurred coincidentally not long after the US killed a top Iranian general with a drone strike.
[...] For its part, among other initiatives, the US hopes to boost domestic lithium production this spring with a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables project, based in Imperial County, California. The project aims to extract lithium from geothermal brine and, if successful, could scale up to 90,000 metric tons of lithium per year by 2026, according to the White House.
There's another use of Lithium. A naturally occurring isotope of the element – 6Li – is a key ingredient in the fusion fuel of practical thermonuclear weapons. We mention that because Iran is so very keen on developing its own nuclear weapons.
We also can't bring up Li-6 without mentioning the United States' Castle Bravo thermo-nuke test in the early 1950s that was a much larger bang than expected – a 15MT explosion versus the predicted 6MT – due to the Americans thinking the abundant 7Li isotope in the fuel fusion would be inert. Reader, it was not, it had a sufficient effect on the reaction, and fallout from the experiment was widespread and disastrous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 07, @05:39PM
Looks like Iran's in dire need of some imminent freedumb... start beating those war drums!
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Tuesday March 07, @05:47PM (1 child)
Revolution in Iran!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 07, @06:28PM
More probably the U.S. will find deys got dem Weepons de Massive Deeestrucshun!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Tuesday March 07, @05:49PM
Nice boon for those countries, especial Bolivia which can claw its way out of poverty if it plays its cards right.
Maybe Argentina now has some leverage over the Falkland Islands: https://apnews.com/article/falkland-islands-argentina-britain-agreement-territory-db36e7fbc93f45d3121faf364c2a5b1f [apnews.com]
And why is Cuba still on that list, at this point the US is just holding a grudge: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/cuba-shouldnt-sponsor-terrorism-list-former-us-officials-say-rcna52728 [nbcnews.com]