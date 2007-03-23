from the we-really-mean-it-this-time dept.
Washington judge issued an arrest warrant and ordered her to involuntary detention:
A judge in Washington issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Tacoma woman who has refused to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated for over a year, violating numerous court orders. The judge also upheld an earlier order to have her jailed, where she can be tested and treated in isolation.
On Thursday, the woman attended the 17th court hearing on the matter and once again refused a court order to isolate or comply with testing and treatment—an order that originally dates back to January 19, 2022. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Philip Sorensen rejected her objections to being treated and upheld a finding of contempt. Though it remains unclear what her objections are, the woman's lawyer suggested it may be a problem with understanding, according to The News Tribune. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, however, argued that she "knowingly, willfully, and contemptuously violated this court's orders," noting the lengthy process and numerous proceedings and discussions in which interpreters, translated documents, and speakers of her native language were made available.
[...] As Ars previously reported, the court had renewed orders for her isolation and treatment on a monthly basis since January of 2022. The health department had always said it was approaching the problem cautiously, working to keep a "balance between restricting somebody's liberty and protecting the health of the community." It sees detention as the "very, very last option."
But, the department seemed to reach a breaking point this January. In addition to the woman's defiance hitting the one-year mark, on January 11 she was involved in a car accident as a passenger. The incident clearly showed the woman was violating her self-isolation order, and it put the driver at risk of infection. Additionally, the women went to the emergency department a day later complaining of chest pain and did not tell doctors there about her active tuberculosis case, putting them and other hospital staff at risk. When they did lung X-rays, they initially suspected she had cancer. But in fact, the images showed that her tuberculosis case was worsening.
Last, she also tested positive for COVID-19, "which also strongly suggests that she is not isolating as per this court's order," a court filing from the health department said.
[...] In all, tuberculosis is one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world, causing 1.6 million deaths in 2021, according to the World Health Organization. And the rise of multi-drug resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) are considered a global public health crisis and health security threat.
Previously: US Woman Has Walked Around With Untreated TB for Over a Year, Now Faces Jail
