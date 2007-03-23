Once praised for its generous social safety net, the country now collects troves of data on welfare claimants:
Denmark's Public Benefits Administration employs hundreds of people who oversee one of the world's most well-funded welfare states. The country spends 26 percent of its GDP on benefits—more than Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It's been hailed as a leading example of how governments can support their most vulnerable citizens. Bernie Sanders, the US senator, called the Nordic nation of 6 million people a model for how countries should approach welfare.
But over the past decade, the scale of Denmark's benefits spending has come under intense scrutiny, and the perceived scourge of welfare fraud is now at the top of the country's political agenda. Armed with questionable data on the amount of benefits fraud taking place, conservative politicians have turned Denmark's famed safety net into a polarizing political battleground.
It has become an article of faith among the country's right-wing politicians that Denmark is losing hundreds of millions of euros to benefits fraud each year. In 2011, KMD, one of Denmark's largest IT companies, estimated that up to 5 percent of all welfare payments in the country were fraudulent. KMD's estimates would make the Nordic nation an outlier, and its findings have been criticized by some academics. In France, it's estimated that fraud amounts to 0.39 percent of all benefits paid. A similar estimate made in the Netherlands in 2016 by broadcaster RTL found the average amount of fraud per benefit payment was €17 ($18), or just 0.2 percent of total benefits payments.The perception of widespread welfare fraud has empowered Jacobsen to establish one of the most sophisticated and far-reaching fraud detection systems in the world. She has tripled the number of state databases her agency can access from three to nine, compiling information on people's taxes, homes, cars, relationships, employers, travel, and citizenship. Her agency has developed an array of machine learning models to analyze this data and predict who may be cheating the system.
Documents obtained by Lighthouse Reports and WIRED through freedom-of-information requests show how Denmark is building algorithms to profile benefits recipients based on everything from their nationality to whom they may be sleeping next to at night. They reveal a system where technology and political agendas have become entwined, with potentially dangerous consequences.
Danish human rights groups such as Justitia describe the agency's expansion as "systematic surveillance" and disproportionate to the scale of welfare fraud. Denmark's system has yet to be challenged under EU law. Whether the country's experiments with machine learning cross a legal line is a question that could be answered by the European Union's landmark Artificial Intelligence Act, proposed legislation that aims to safeguard human rights against emerging technologies.
[...] The documents obtained by Lighthouse Reports and WIRED appear to show that Denmark's system goes beyond the one that brought down the Dutch government. They reveal how Denmark's algorithms use variables like nationality, whose use has been equated with ethnic profiling.
One of Denmark's fraud detection algorithms attempts to work out how someone might be connected to a non-EU country. Heavily redacted documents show that, in order to do this, the system tracks whether a welfare recipient or their "family relations" have ever emigrated from Denmark. Two other variables record their nationality and whether they have ever been a citizen of any country other than Denmark.
Jacobsen says that nationality is only one of many variables used by the algorithm, and that a welfare recipient will not be flagged unless they live at a "suspicious address" and the system isn't able to find a connection to Denmark. The documents also show that Denmark's data mining unit tracks welfare recipients' marital status, the length of their marriage, who they live with, the size of their house, their income, whether they've ever lived outside Denmark, their call history with the Public Benefits Administration, and whether their children are Danish residents.
Another variable, "presumed partner," is used to determine whether someone has a concealed relationship, since single people receive more benefits. This involves searching data for connections between welfare recipients and other Danish residents, such as whether they have lived at the same address or raised children together.
"The ideology that underlies these algorithmic systems, and [the] very intrusive surveillance and monitoring of people who receive welfare, is a deep suspicion of the poor," says Victoria Adelmant, director of the Digital Welfare and Human Rights Project.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday March 08, @03:22PM
Most, if not nearly all, of those that get wellfare receive it with justification and at the amount that they are due. But there's always a handful of crafty crooks that know how to game the system who will then cash in big time and defraud the system of tens of thousands, sometimes even millions. And instead of now grabbing those crooks and throwing them behind bars for, let's just say a month per 100 they embezzled, with most that means jail for life anyway, the conservatives now lablel everyone who as much as dares to apply for social security as some sort of crook and thief.
For no other reason than to try to play yet another round of you vs. them, so you don't notice who the real crooks are who steal billions of your tax money with impunity. It's the old "poor vs. poor" game they play so their crooked billionaire friends stay out of focus.