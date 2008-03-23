Mr Tomb's contract was abruptly terminated "without cause", according to the company in a regulatory filing.

The businessman had taken up the role in June 2022 and had been active on earnings calls and overseeing the company's sales.

A spokesperson for Zoom said the tech firm isn't looking for a replacement.

Mr Tomb reported directly to chief executive officer Eric Yuan, who started Zoom in 2011 and was at the helm as the company became one of the pandemic's biggest winners.

Zoom became a household name as people needed to stay at home, and screen time increased.

[...] "We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities," Mr Yuan said.

[...] Zoom is trying to diversify. Last year, it announced plans to integrate email and calendar features and a chatbot to help users with troubleshoot issues. Zoom Sports is also in the works.