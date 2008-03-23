Coastal city residents would like to do more to reduce their single-use plastic waste and they are trying to recycle more:
Coastal city residents would like to do more to reduce their single-use plastic waste and they are trying to recycle more, even trying to recycle items that simply can't be recycled, often called "wish-cycling".
But they feel unable to do so due to the current infrastructure challenges and accessibility barriers they face, a new report has found.
The study has also found that whilst young people are concerned about the use of plastic, their consumer behaviour often contradicts their beliefs.
[...] 90 per cent of people agreed it was important to recycle and 83 per cent felt that littering was a serious problem that needed addressing in Portsmouth. Results indicate that if there were more recycling options available, 79 per cent would recycle more.
However, there were obvious barriers to recycling, and people felt there was a lack of information and opportunity for recycling, with 65 per cent of people admitting they often did not know how or where to recycle plastic items.
[...] Another important finding was the impact of age on the results. The 31–50 years age group were found to be more regularly shopping in Portsmouth zero-waste shops than their counterparts, while the oldest age group (over 50 years) reported being less aware and less willing to shop in these retailers. Younger respondents (less than 30 years) were more concerned about plastic waste entering the ocean than their older counterparts (over 50 years).
Broadly speaking the younger residents were more concerned about the issue of single use plastic waste, however this was not backed up by their plastic purchase and use habits. Conversely, the older generation, who claimed not to be as concerned, often purchased fewer plastic items, particularly plastic bags. 85 per cent of respondents aged 51 years and above purchased zero plastic bags in an average week, compared to 39 per cent of the youngest age group (less than 30 years).
[...] Lead researcher, Stephanie Northen from Revolution Plastics at the University of Portsmouth, says: "Our findings show that although consumers have a role to play in plastic use and recycling, their behaviour is heavily influenced by factors which are largely out of their control, such as price and availability.
"Ultimately it is not consumers who should be responsible for systemic change. This responsibility lies with those who are in charge of plastic policy."
The report can be found here.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 09, @04:09PM
>the oldest age group (over 50 years) reported being less aware and less willing to shop in these retailers.
What do they care? They'll be dead before anything they do makes a significant impact in their lives.
See also: the age of many of our legislators and judges.
"Oh, but they'll do it for the children!"
First: check the statistics on childless people in this country, the numbers continue to climb.
Second: you can't go around arguing "selfish actor" economic theory on one side and "They'll do it for the children!" ecological-social behavior on the other. Neither model is perfect, but "selfish actor" is closer to the average reality.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻