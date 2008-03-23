from the american-gestapo dept.
Seems the DHS has a secret program to spy on American citizens
For years, the Department of Homeland Security has run a virtually unknown program gathering domestic intelligence, one of many revelations in a wide-ranging tranche of internal documents reviewed by POLITICO.
Those documents also reveal that a significant number of employees in DHS's intelligence office have raised concerns that the work they are doing could be illegal.
Under the domestic-intelligence program, officials are allowed to seek interviews with just about anyone in the United States. That includes people held in immigrant detention centers, local jails, and federal prison. DHS's intelligence professionals have to say they're conducting intelligence interviews, and they have to tell the people they seek to interview that their participation is voluntary. But the fact that they're allowed to go directly to incarcerated people — circumventing their lawyers — raises important civil liberties concerns, according to legal experts.
That specific element of the program, which has been in place for years, was paused last year because of internal concerns. DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, which runs the program, uses it to gather information about threats to the U.S., including transnational drug trafficking and organized crime. But the fact that this low-profile office is collecting intelligence by questioning people in the U.S. is virtually unknown.
IMHO, when your own employees are afraid they're breaking the law by doing their jobs; and those same people fear punishment if they speak up, says a lot about the ethics of this bullshit.
It seems like the government gets called out on mass surveillance once a decade or so, and nothing ever really changes. It simultaneously proves that conspiracies exist, but that they don't exist for very long, at least not specific conspiracies. The more general conspiracy to erode our rights is not hidden. It's readily apparent to anybody who's observant, and thus I don't consider it a conspiracy in the more common use of that word.