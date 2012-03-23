from the I'm-cookoo-for-Cocoa-Press dept.
Instead of outputting in plastic, this printer builds models that you can eat:
All of the best 3D printers print from some form plastic, either from filament or from resin. But an upcoming printer, Cocoa Press, uses chocolate to create models you can eat. The brainchild of Maker and Battlebots Competitor Ellie Weinstein , who has been working on iterations of the printer since 2014, Cocoa Press will be available for pre-order, starting on April 17th via cocoapress.com (the company is also named Cocoa Press).
[...] In lieu of a roll of filament or a tank full of resin, the Cocoa Press uses 70g cartridges of special chocolate that solidifies at up to 26.67 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit), which the company will sell for $49 for a 10 pack. The cigar-shaped chocolate pieces go into a metal syringe where the entire thing is melted at the same time rather than melting as it passes through the extruder (like a typical FDM printer).
Video demonstrating how the Cocoa Press works.
Related: Why Chocolate Feels So Good? It's Down to Lubrication
Related Stories
Scientists have decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion that many people find totally irresistible:
By analysing each of the steps, the interdisciplinary research team from the School of Food Science and Nutrition and the School of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds hope it will lead to the development of a new generation of luxury chocolate that will have the same feel and texture but will be healthier to consume.
During the moments it is in the mouth, the chocolate sensation arises from the way the chocolate is lubricated, either from ingredients in the chocolate itself or from saliva or a combination of the two.
Fat plays a key function almost immediately when a piece of chocolate is in contact with the tongue. After that, solid cocoa particles are released and they become important in terms of the tactile sensation, so fat deeper inside the chocolate plays a rather limited role and could be reduced without having an impact on the feel or sensation of chocolate.
[...] "If a chocolate has 5% fat or 50% fat it will still form droplets in the mouth and that gives you the chocolate sensation. However, it is the location of the fat in the make-up of the chocolate which matters in each stage of lubrication, and that has been rarely researched.
"We are showing that the fat layer needs to be on the outer layer of the chocolate, this matters the most, followed by effective coating of the cocoa particles by fat, these help to make chocolate feel so good."
[...] "Our research opens the possibility that manufacturers can intelligently design dark chocolate to reduce the overall fat content.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday March 12, @12:31PM
First, the obvious elephant in the room: A kilogram of that stuff costs like 70 bucks. That's roughly ten times the price of normal chocolate. And as anyone who ever worked with 3D printing before can tell you, it will take a few attempts to get stuff right. So you might want to consider spending about 100 bucks per kilogram of "product".
Second, 26 degrees Celsius is considerably below the body temperature of the average human. Not only that, but it's also not that far above the usual ambient temperature. This stuff will melt if left out in the open. My guess is that it uses crystalline phase III [compoundchem.com], which is not exactly the most desirable phases, but sure the easiest to achieve. There is a reason good confectioners are proud of their chocolate glazing and why you often don't get "real" chocolate glazing on your cakes but rather some fat-based ... something instead. It's cheaper and far, far less work. Crystallizing chocolate properly is an artform, and frankly, something I would have expected from a machine like this, twice so if the chocolate used is this expensive. But I guess that's just something few enough people know so they thought, why bother? Back to topic, though, 26 degrees (phase III or IV) is very undesirable, not only does it melt very close to ambient temperature and certainly will melt in your hands, you can also not cool it easily because it tends to "sweat". In general, not exactly what you want.
And then the final reason: Why do it that way? Phase III chocolate is trivial to achieve. Melt chocolate, pour it somewhere without giving a fuck how it crystalizes and you have a decent chance to end up with phase III chocolate anyway. If not, melt and try again. How would this be superior in any way whatsoever to the good old mold-and-pour method?
Frankly, this looks like a (very bad) solution to a nonexistent problem.