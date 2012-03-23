Last week, Denmark has stored the first volumes of carbon dioxide in an old oil and gas field in the Danish North Sea. The carbon dioxide sequestered comes from a chemical production plant (Ineos Oxide) in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

Since 2010, Ineos Oxide has captured CO2 as a by-product from its ethylene oxide (plastics) production, cooled it down to a liquid, and resold the product to the food (fizzy drinks, beer) and agricultural (greenhouse cultivation) industry. Now, instead, part of this production was transported to Nini, a previously abandoned oil platform about 200 km in front of the Danish coast, and injected 1,800 meters deep.

The test project, named Greensand, needs to prove that the process is possible, and safe. The modified transport vessel used, Aurora Storm, can only take 800 ton CO2 per traject; it will have to shuttle back and forth between Antwerp and Denmark about 20 times, enough for 15,000 ton, this year alone. The project will be upscaled to 1.5 million ton a year by 2025.

By 2030, 8 million ton a year is planned, or about half the carbon dioxide emitted by Antwerp's chemical cluster, the largest in Europe. This, however, requires investments in new offshore infrastructure, and larger transport ships known as CO2 carriers.

The Greensand project is racing behind another project though. That project is called Northern Lights, and aims to be able to store 1.5 million ton a year, by next year, 2024. Northern Lights is a partnership between Shell, Equinor and Total, and supported by Norway's government Langskip (Longship) CCS project.

The EU has set a target of capturing and storing a minimum 300 million ton CO2 a year by 2050.