Why Do Some Modern Computers Still Have Serial Ports?:
While the parallel port is now safely buried in the grave of obsolescence, it may seem odd that the humble, slow serial port is still around. But as it turns out, bit-by-bit, this humble communications port has become essential.
[...] Serial ports are slow with the standard speed at the high end of the range coming in at a pedestrian 115.2Kbps. At that speed, it would take you almost a day to transfer 1GB of data! That's under ideal circumstances, and things can be much, much slower than that.
If we have USB, and serial ports are so slow and comparatively bulky, why the heck do some computers still have them? There are a few reasons, but the most important ones include:
- Lots, and lots, of industrial and scientific equipment are still in service and use serial ports to interface.
- It's simple, reliable, well understood, and much cheaper to implement than other more modern port types.
- Hobbyists have uses, such as programming microcontrollers.
Do you still use the serial port, or do you depend on equipment that does? I have noticed that it is still widely used in medical equipment but are there other fields in which the serial port is the standard interface?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Opportunist on Monday March 13, @04:17PM (1 child)
Have you ever tried to implement something low-level on USB? That protocol is a nightmare, only rivaled by the even more insane Bluetooth protocol. USB is fairly heavyweight, especially for the master devices.
It is trivial to implement, trivial enough that even the smallest and cheapest MC has an UART interface baked into the silicone. I mean, the protocol is like 50 years old, and ICs back then had to be able to handle it, you bet that current chips run circles around that. And this also makes it very attractive as an "emergency" management interface for things like routers, where you can put the whole serial communication over RS232 into the non-flashable (and thus non-brickable) part of the firmware. That standard is SO old that even Netgear by now managed to implement it correctly.
You also don't need any too sophisticated or fast switching hardware for it. It's a very trivial interface, no twisted pairs of signals or complicated handshakes you need to observe, it's raw, pure "signal or no signal", on or off, 5V or 0V (or -9 to 9 if level shifted). And what that means is, technically, entirely up to you. You might want to adhere to a standard if you don't just want to communicate with another device you designed, but whether you do is something the interface doesn't really care that much about.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday March 13, @04:30PM
Its been a few years but I was a superstar locally for being able to flash a bunch of commercial hd receivers without bricking them. All due to the fact I used a old and I do mean old windows XP laptop with an actual hardware uart serial port. The company that manufactured them would do it for free but it required them being shipped there and there was a several day back log. A usb serial connection bricked them three out of four times. Anytime I doing anything that involves flashing hardware I use a real serial port.
(Score: 2) by GloomMower on Monday March 13, @04:19PM (1 child)
There are lots of places were high data rates are not needed. Just giving simple commands. At the lower speeds the signal can be pretty robust. No reason to complicate everything if you don't need to.
If you need longer distance serial you can put full duplex RS485 transceivers on both ends. This is a lot easier than using active USB extension cables, which are pretty bulky and still can't go that far.
The usb to serial chips seem to work pretty good though, which was not the case the usb to parallel because many parallel port devices were very dependent on timing and didn't work well the USB packets.
(Score: 2) by GloomMower on Monday March 13, @04:26PM
Anyway I guess I've seen it used on:
routers, switches, multimeters, astronomy equipment, industrial controls, uninterruptible power supplies.
Thought a lot of them are switching to USB, but it is a usb to serial chip in them usually, so they just slapped usb on it.