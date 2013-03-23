The Register has a story about a Python compiler called Codon that turns Python code into native machine code without a runtime performance hit.:
Python is among the one of the most popular programming languages, yet it's generally not the first choice when speed is required.
"Typical speedups over Python are on the order of 10-100x or more, on a single thread," the Codon repo declares. "Codon's performance is typically on par with (and sometimes better than) that of C/C++."
"Unlike other performance-oriented Python implementations (such as PyPy or Numba), Codon is built from the ground up as a standalone system that compiles ahead-of-time to a static executable and is not tied to an existing Python runtime (e.g., CPython or RPython) for execution," the paper says. "As a result, Codon can achieve better performance and overcome runtime-specific issues such as the global interpreter lock."
C++ Weekly - Ep 366 - C++ vs Compiled Python (Codon) performs a benchmark by running the same algorithm in Python (Codon) 8.4 seconds and C++ which takes 0.09 seconds. The video also points out the following:
We need a python code that works with codon. It takes some porting. We have to give types. It is a lot like C++ in this regard.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday March 14, @03:19AM
I hope the software on my car is running C++, cuz I like to go fast!
But in all seriousness, my robot I made which is coded in Python to push the stick that trips the dominoes that knocks a tennis ball that falls in a bucket to pull a lever that flips on my lights, doesn't need to execute 10x - 100x faster. It also has more libraries for actuators that are easy to work with.
I'd even argue that without physical access, you aren't going to buffer overflow my robot.
I do love memcpy() though....
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Tuesday March 14, @03:37AM
>"Codon's performance is typically on par with (and sometimes better than) that of C/C++."
What was atypical about the benchmark that made it run two orders of magnitude slower? That's a larger difference than I'd expect between two native code generators.