Python is among the one of the most popular programming languages, yet it's generally not the first choice when speed is required.

"Typical speedups over Python are on the order of 10-100x or more, on a single thread," the Codon repo declares. "Codon's performance is typically on par with (and sometimes better than) that of C/C++."

"Unlike other performance-oriented Python implementations (such as PyPy or Numba), Codon is built from the ground up as a standalone system that compiles ahead-of-time to a static executable and is not tied to an existing Python runtime (e.g., CPython or RPython) for execution," the paper says. "As a result, Codon can achieve better performance and overcome runtime-specific issues such as the global interpreter lock."