23/03/18/0418231 story
posted by hubie on Sunday March 19, @05:07AM
from the oldschool-meta-metaverse dept.
from the oldschool-meta-metaverse dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/03/20-years-later-second-life-is-launching-on-mobile/
Remember Second Life? The virtual world launched on the desktop web back in 2003 with 3D avatars and spaces for various social activities. Believe it or not, it has been running continually this entire time—and now it's coming to mobile for the first time.
In fact, this will be the first time that Second Life has expanded beyond the PC (across Windows, macOS, and Linux) in any form.
In a post to the virtual world's community web forum, a community manager for Second Life developer Linden Lab shared a video with some details about the mobile version's development, and announced that a beta version of the mobile app will launch sometime this year.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
20 years later, Second Life is launching on mobile | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.