20 years later, Second Life is launching on mobile

posted by hubie on Sunday March 19, @05:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the oldschool-meta-metaverse dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/03/20-years-later-second-life-is-launching-on-mobile/

Remember Second Life? The virtual world launched on the desktop web back in 2003 with 3D avatars and spaces for various social activities. Believe it or not, it has been running continually this entire time—and now it's coming to mobile for the first time.

In fact, this will be the first time that Second Life has expanded beyond the PC (across Windows, macOS, and Linux) in any form.

In a post to the virtual world's community web forum, a community manager for Second Life developer Linden Lab shared a video with some details about the mobile version's development, and announced that a beta version of the mobile app will launch sometime this year.

