Sony’s Using Lasers to Help Low-vision Users Take Pictures

posted by hubie on Sunday March 19, @09:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-look-into-the-laser-with-your-one-good-eye dept.
News Hardware

upstart writes:

Sony wants to help low-vision users enjoy photography by shining lasers in their eyes:

Giant frickin' laser beams get all the buzz and sci-fi love, but it's our little laser bros that are putting in the work: taking measurements, entertaining our cats, and now, in the case of a Sony camera, helping people with vision problems see clearly through an electronic viewfinder and take pictures.

Sony is working with fellow Japanese company QD Laser to release the HX99 RNV Retina Projection Camera kit, a compact camera with an add-on retinal laser housing for projecting the camera's focused live view image into the user's eye. The low-power laser projection is designed to effectively bypass the focusing of the eye, helping users with visual impairments like shortsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism see a clear image.

It uses Sony's existing DSC-HX99 compact camera, which is a somewhat middling model from 2018 with an 18-megapixel sensor and equivalent zoom lens of 24-720mm (30x magnification), combined with QD Laser's Retissa Neoviewer projector. According to QD Laser's specs, the Retissa Neoviewer uses an RGB semiconductor laser to display an image with an equivalent of 720p resolution and 8-bit color depth. This beamed image has an approximate 60-degree horizontal field of view with 60Hz refresh, and the housing's battery has an estimated four hours of battery life. Tragically, it charges via Micro USB instead of USB-C.

Original Submission


