I just bought my second Haas CNC mill. I use them primarily to make parts for implantable medical devices, but they could just as easily make parts for small arms, guided missiles, or aircraft. Most big names in CNC machine tools are Eastern; Japanese, Taiwanese, or Chinese, with a few European. Haas, the biggest and most well known Western manufacturer of CNC machine tools, stands accused of continuing to supply Russian companies involved in military manufacturing, long after the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Documents filed with the U.S. Treasury and Department of Commerce indicate that RATEP is one of many Russian enterprises that Haas Automation has serviced with direct shipments of goods in that period.
Per the aforementioned PBS Newshour report, the American company allegedly approved as many as 18 shipments to Russia between March and October of 2022 to the tune of $2.8 million.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 20, @05:10PM
I applied for a job at a shop in Melbourne, Florida which did development work on proportional control pneumatic solenoid valves - originally developed for the John Deere company for use in tractors and agricultural tools, this same machine shop was primarily supported by a contract with the Army, using the same equipment to make artillery shell training rounds. They were running two shifts with overflow parking out into the street making the shells at a profit for the Army, then they were trying to build a business around the proportional valve IP with those profits. That kind of story is repeated all over Melbourne, and all around the country.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻