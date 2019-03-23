The tricky issue is that there is no simple way to read out how much fuel remains, so engineers use methods like heating up the tank and seeing how long it takes to reach a temperature, which indicates how much mass is inside. This method had been used to calculate the low amount of remaining fuel, so either there was a leak in the spacecraft or else the measurement was wrong.

"First, we had to verify the spacecraft was OK," said Joseph Hunt, Odyssey's project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. "After ruling out the possibility of a leak or that we were burning more fuel than estimated, we started looking at our measuring process."

After examining the systems, the team found that the issue was to do with how the spacecraft heats up and cools down. Because electronics need to be kept warm to operate properly in the cold space environment, Odyssey uses heaters to keep parts including the fuel tanks warm. But these heaters were also warming the fuel within the tanks, so when the team performed their thermal measurements to estimate remaining fuel, it looked like there was less fuel inside than there actually was.

"Our method of measurement was fine. The problem was that the fluid dynamics occurring on board Odyssey are more complicated than we thought," Jared Call, Odyssey's mission manager, said.

The good news is that with the heat accounted for, Odyssey has at least 9 pounds of fuel left, which should last until at least the end of 2025. So Odyssey will be able to continue observing Mars and may even make it to a 25-year anniversary.