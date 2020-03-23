from the new-musical-overlords dept.
German company Musical Bits https://musicalbits.de/ has released the first single of their AI virtual heavy metal band "Frostbite Orckings". https://www.orckings.org/?view=article&id=37&catid=8.
Musical Bits creates software that creates music, with the support of AI. Our Maisterstück platform uses AI technology to model all layers of creativity of a human composer and implements these layers as reusable and combinable software components. Maisterstück's functionality can be accessed via a service oriented API.
The Musical Bits software can create music from real time data, from various user interfaces or from our own emotion modelling engine EME. We even create full virtual bands, albums and songs. For example, check out the Frostbite Orckings.
Their sound could be described as a keyboard-heavy version of viking metal, like a mellower spin of Amon Amarth. Along with the song comes an also AI generated video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EaJCt2GpVc of orcs playing along. At this time, it is unclear what input has gone into the AI to generate the production, and how much post processing is done.
The path seems to be set into a direction where we simply can run text-to-song AI ("AI, play me a new Motorhead song with lyrics about whiskey") in the foreseeable future and get convincing results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 21, @09:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday March 21, @10:01AM
You forgot the original(?) AI-generated metal, Dadabots Relentless Doppelganger [youtube.com] which has been running for something like four years now. Now that's real metal, generated by real... umm... real...
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday March 21, @09:48AM
I actually have high hopes that it will improve a lot today's "music", because the bar is so low.
And before anyone accuses me of being an old fart going "kids these days", I'll point out that a lot of music has been utter crap for many decades and could benefit from the removal of the "musicians" (sorry I meant "content creator") from the loop. I guess an early example of that was Milli Vanilli, and if I recall correctly, it was quite successful, faked though it was.