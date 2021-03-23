from the speedy-delivery dept.
Zipline's new drones release tethered mini-drones for precision package deliveries
Zipline is revealing its new drone delivery platform today that the company says is capable of making a 10-mile delivery in 10 minutes, precisely placing packages on small targets like a patio table or the front steps of a home.
The new drone, which Zipline calls the Platform 2 (P2) Zip, uses a system of wires that lets down the package inside a cute little mini-bus-looking container the company describes as a "delivery droid." The P2 Zip hovers more than 300 feet above the ground at the delivery point, keeping its blades and noise away from people (and trees and wires and buildings) to let down its tethered droid instead.
The droid has the ability to steer with propellers as it's coming down, then lands and softly drops its payload.
[...] Similar to Wing's newly announced delivery network, Zipline says its P2 can dynamically move from dock to dock to charge up as needed and be ready to take orders. P2 can travel up to 24 miles one way without a payload and up to 10 miles while carrying six to eight pounds of weight. In comparison, Wing's drone can carry about three pounds and is technically capable of up to 12 miles of flight one way.
Zipline's new drone brings Rx deliveries to Michigan Medicine, Intermountain and MultiCare patients
Today, Zipline delivers 75% of Rwanda's blood supply outside the capital of Kigali. Zipline drones now serve 3,400 health centers and over 45 million people.
The company is planning to complete about 1 million deliveries by the end of 2023. By 2025, the company hopes to operate more flights annually than almost all major U.S. airlines.
In 2022, Zipline gained the first FAA Part 135 approval for long-range deliveries. The company claims to reduce carbon emissions of deliveries by 97% when compared to gas cars. Zipline drones now fly in seven different countries and three U.S. states. In 2024, the company plans to begin operations in Michigan and Washington with more states to follow.
They will expand their coverage over the next five years:
Zipline has teamed up with a healthcare provider servicing the Intermountain Region in the US to deliver medicine to customers using its drones. The company has started doing drone deliveries to select Intermountain Healthcare patients in the Salt Lake Valley area. For now, it can only do drops for local communities within several miles of its distribution center. Zipline intends to add more centers over the next five years, though, so it can eventually expand beyond Salt Lake Valley and deliver medicine throughout Utah.
[...] Intermountain Healthcare patients in the Salt Lake Valley area can now sign up for Zipline deliveries. The company will then evaluate their eligibility based on their location, their yard size — its target delivery area must be at least two parking spaces big — and their surrounding airspace. Zipline's drones are six-foot gliders with a wingspan that's 10 feet long. These drones fly 300 to 400 feet above the ground, though they drop down to an altitude of around 60 to 80 feet to deliver packages outfitted with a parachute.
Pizza from the sky: maybe this could be the next delivery model for DoorDash?
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday March 22, @01:44AM (3 children)
Drone delivery is like flying cars, the purpose of these companies is to suck up VC until they implode or Amazon buys them.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 22, @02:11AM
VCs willingly bet on 19 losers hoping for that one winner that turns into the next Unicorn.
There may be space in the drone delivery market for a bit of diversity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, @02:17AM
This perhaps looks to be a hybrid of that. It looks useful in Rwanda and perhaps can be useful in the US for some very specific things (like perishable medical supplies in rural areas), but as a general solution? I tend to agree with you.
(Score: 2) by ataradov on Wednesday March 22, @02:20AM
ZipLine is actually finding good uses for this. It is not delivering amazon packages, which is stupid indeed. One of their biggest uses is delivering medication supplies to remote sparsely populated areas, specifically in Africa and other less developed areas like that.
And they have been operating longer than a typical VC money extraction startup.