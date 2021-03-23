A new technique developed by Carnegie's Yingwei Fei and Lin Wang provides fresh insight into the process by which the materials that formed Earth's core descended into the depths of our planet, leaving behind geochemical traces that have long mystified scientists. Their work is published by Science Advances.

Earth accreted from the disk of dust and gas that surrounded our Sun in its youth. As Earth grew from smaller objects over time, the densest material sank inward, separating the planet into distinct layers—including the iron-rich metal core and silicate mantle.

"The segregation of the core and mantle is the most important event in the geologic history of Earth," explained Fei. "Convection in the outer core powers the Earth's magnetic field, shielding us from cosmic rays. Without it, life as we know it could not exist."

Each of our planet's layers has its own composition. Although the core is predominantly iron, seismic data indicates that some lighter elements, like oxygen, sulfur, silicon and carbon, were dissolved into it and brought along for the ride into the planet's center. Likewise, the mantle is predominately silicate, but its concentrations of so-called "iron-loving," or siderophile, elements have mystified scientists for decades.

[...] Using these tools, Wang and Fei developed a new method of tracing the movement of the core-forming liquid metal in their sample as it migrated inward. They showed that much like water filtering through coffee grounds, under the dynamic conditions found on early Earth, iron melts could have passed through the cracks between a layer of solid silicate crystals—called a grain boundary—and exchanged chemical elements.