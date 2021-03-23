The cuts will take place in coming weeks and are mainly concentrated in Amazon's web, HR and advertising team. Staff who look after Amazon's foray into Twitch livestreaming are also set to be impacted.

CEO Andy Jassy said the decision was made to ensure the company remained "streamlined" as tough market conditions bite across the globe.

Six days ago, another massive tech giant, Facebook owner Meta, also announced mass job redundancies. Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg told employees that his company was laying off another 10,000 employees and closing about 5000 additional open roles in its own second major round of job cuts.

Closer to home, Australia has also been pummelled by the tough economic conditions. Earlier this month, ASX-listed software firm Xero announced that it was going to reduce its headcount by 700 to 800 roles, which was a 15 per cent cut to the overall workforce. A few days earlier, software giant Atlassian slashed 500 roles, which represents five per cent of its total global workforce. Another software development company, Kinde, laid off 28.5 per cent of staff at the end of last month.