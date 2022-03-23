from the doing-violence-to-the-Copyright-Act dept.
The fate of a nonprofit online book library is in the hands of a judge after four book publishers filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement:
A federal judge heard oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by four major book publishers against Internet Archive for alleged copyright infringement on Monday. The lawsuit was first filed in 2020 and could be a landmark case when it comes to digital libraries and copyright.
According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl seemed skeptical about whether copyright law's fair use doctrine allows Internet Archive to offer the scanned books without the publishers' permission.
The lawsuit was filed by Hatchette Book Group, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Penguin Random House, and HarperCollins Publishers, all of whom say that digitizing books without requiring payment hurts writers and the publishers who lose out on payout. The lawsuit claims Internet Archive's "actions grossly exceed legitimate library services, do violence to the Copyright Act, and constitute willful digital piracy on an industrial scale."
[...] The lawsuit says although Internet Archive claims it works to promote education, that has been a long-running function and aim of publishing houses who have invested time, money, and resources into creating and distributing books, not to mention the researching and writing efforts of the author.
By scanning and distributing digital books to readers free of charge, the lawsuit claims Internet Archive is exploiting "the investments that publishers have made in their books, and it does so through a business model that is designed to free-ride on the work of others." The book publishers say this practice makes Internet Archive "nothing more than a mass copier and distributor of bootleg works."
The publishers received support for their lawsuit from the Authors Guild and the Association of American Publishers. Maria Pallante, chief executive of the association, criticized Internet Archive's practices, telling the Wall Street Journal, "If this conduct is normalized, there would be no point to the Copyright Act." She added, "It would effectively render the rights of authors, including the right to market and monetize their works, meaningless."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday March 22, @06:24PM (2 children)
I mostly assumed that the books on the archive was things that was out of print and not really of much general interest to the publishers anymore. Sort of like book abandonware. At least those are the kind of books I usually find there. It's not like they, publishers, are keeping all their old stock in print or even print on demand. That said if the archive was going to start scanning and sharing new and current books I guess they might have more of an issue with it.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday March 22, @06:58PM (1 child)
The issue here, to me, is TIA started doing unrestricted lending. It seems defensible to lend out one copy of a book at a time. That's not notably different than packing it in a box and mailing it to someone. It's far more difficult to justify lending them out to multiple people simultaneously. I haven't seen any data on how widespread that practice was.
As for recent works, I've seen a few e.g. a handful of Make Magazine from 2020+.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday March 22, @07:03PM
That might be one of the issues, also it's not like anyone pays for it so they can't kick back a tiny little sliver of a share to the publishers. Still if it's mainly old things I guess it's, or should be, less of an issue one would think.
How recent the work is always turns into a bit of an issue with these archives as people can upload and share almost anything. It's the same with say Sci-Hub etc where people could upload anything and at one time it had a massive archive of cartoons in .cbr/.cbz format (just packed and renamed). Clearly not what the site was intended for but there it was.
So it could indeed be somewhat interesting to see some data from them about what it is that gets checked out and how often etc. How common these more recent things are compared to older versions or things that are clearly out of print etc.
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Wednesday March 22, @07:22PM
What interests me is the objective of this case. Do they want to simply stop the Archive from lending the books it has, or would they like to shut down the Archive entirely, using the book issue as the wedge? The Archive is a valuable resource, after all, and I'd hate to see it shuttered.
If I were being paranoid, I'd wonder whether the objective was to fully control people's ability to know about the past. Web site content can be altered, so without a record of what the web once contained, a vast amount of information about the past would be voided. Someone once said that if you control the past, you control the future.