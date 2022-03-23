[...] Finding out whether another being can feel pain is really difficult, even when it comes to humans. Until the mid-1980s babies in the US were routinely operated on with little or no anesthesia, due to the mistaken belief that very young infants were incapable of perceiving pain. In one famous case, a premature baby in Maryland born in 1985 underwent open heart surgery without any anesthesia at all. When Jill Lawson, the boy's mother, later questioned her doctors, she was told that premature babies couldn't feel pain—a scientific misunderstanding that was later overturned partly thanks to the campaigning of people like Lawson.

If scientists can misunderstand pain in humans for so long, what hope do we have in figuring it out in insects? When searching for answers, there are a handful of signs researchers look for. One is the presence of nociceptors—neurons that respond to painful stimuli from the outside world. [...]

[...] If we're going to farm animals that are candidates for sentience, then there should be welfare standards, says Birch. Right now there are no widely recognized welfare guidelines for farmed insects, and few laws that specifically require insect farmers to meet certain welfare standards. [...]

[...] An even bigger quandary is how insects should be slaughtered. In the EU, most animals must be stunned unconscious before they're killed, but no such regulations exist for insects. [...] "Trying to make sure that we are killing quickly and efficiently, given the level of uncertainty, is perhaps one of the most important things we can do," Fischer says.

The issue for Fischer isn't whether we should farm insects at all—it's about taking insect welfare more seriously and making sure the industry does too. [...]

And that means two things. One, it's about more work on animal sentience—in particular the handful of species that are most commonly farmed. "For at least these insect species, we would want to have some certainty of what constitutes humane slaughtering procedures and what are acceptable rearing conditions and so on," says Chittka. "We need that research now."

It's also about widening our sense of which animals deserve our compassion. It's easy to look into the eyes of a dog, or a chimp, and intuit that these animals have feelings that we can influence. It's much more difficult to look upon a tray of mealworms and make the same observation. If we're going to start farming these animals en masse, though, the kindest thing to do might be to err on the side of caution.