Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars are set to align in an arc formation on the nights of March 25 through 30, alongside the Moon.

Jupiter may sink into the sunset and get lost in sunlight after the 28th, though, so aim to see this relatively rare cosmic event by then.

If you want to spot all five planets in one night, timing, dark skies, and a clear view of the horizon are key.

[...] Shortly after the Sun dips below the horizon, look to the west. Low in the sky, where the Sun just set, Jupiter and Mercury will appear side-by-side.

Dwindling sunlight might make them hard to see with the naked eye. So, if you can't spot them at first, try binoculars. Just make sure the Sun is below the horizon so you don't potentially harm your eyes by looking at it through binoculars.