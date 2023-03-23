The non-bank lender confirmed that Medicare numbers and "copies of passports or passport numbers" were included in the theft of personal information affecting approximately 333,000 customers and applicants.

[...] Latitude said of the stolen information, approximately 96 per cent was "copies of drivers' licences or driver licence numbers", "less than 4 per cent was copies of passports or passport numbers" and "less than 1 per cent was Medicare numbers".

"Because the attack remains active, we have taken our platforms offline and are unable to service our customers and merchant partners," the statement said.

[...] But frustrated customers have hit out at Latitude's handling of the hacking describing it as "pathetic" and "disgusting".

"How long will it take to find out if I am affected? If my details have been stolen I'd like to know now. Identity theft and/or financial ruin due to your lack of security and saving items such as my drivers licence is not okay," one woman wrote on social media.

"We need more information asap," one woman pleaded. "Do we need to change our licences, change our bank accounts? As this has been happening lots what have you done with your cyber security? As a ex Security officer this is a major huge breach and should not happen. Someone dropped the ball big time."