A drone with 5 degrees of freedom can safely detect buried objects from the air:
Metal detecting can be a fun hobby, or it can be a task to be completed in deadly earnest—if the buried treasure you're searching for includes land mines and explosive remnants of war. This is an enormous, dangerous problem: Something like 12,000 square kilometers worldwide are essentially useless and uninhabitable because of the threat of buried explosives, and thousands and thousands of people are injured or killed every year.
[...] Because the majority of mines are triggered by pressure or direct proximity, it may seem that a drone would be the ideal way to detect them nonexplosively. However, unless you're only detecting over a perfectly flat surface (and perhaps not even then) your detector won't be positioned ideally most of the time, and you might miss something, which is not a viable option for mine detection.
But now a novel combination of a metal detector and a drone with 5 degrees of freedom is under development at the Autonomous Systems Lab at ETH Zurich. It may provide a viable solution to remote land-mine detection, by using careful sensing and localization along with some twisting motors to keep the detector reliably close to the ground.
[...] The drone used in this research is made by a company called Voliro, and it's a tricopter that uses rotating thruster nacelles that move independently of the body of the drone. It may not shock you to learn that Voliro (which has, in the past, made some really weird flying robots) is a startup with its roots in the Autonomous Systems Lab at ETH Zurich, the same place where the mine-detecting drone research is taking place.
[...] Testing with metallic (nonexplosive) targets showed that this system does very well, even in areas with obstacles, overhead occlusion, and significant slope. Whether it's ultimately field-useful or not will require some further investigation, but because the platform itself is commercial, off-the-shelf hardware, there's a bit more room for optimism than there otherwise might be.