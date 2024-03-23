Urban inequality in Europe and the United States is so severe that urban elites claim most of the benefits from the agglomeration effects that big cities provide, while large parts of urban populations get little to nothing:
In recent years, researchers from across disciplines have identified striking and seemingly universal relationships between the size of cities and their socioeconomic activity. Cities create more interconnectivity, wealth, and inventions per resident as they grow larger. However, what may be true for city populations on average, may not hold for the individual resident.
"The higher-than-expected economic outputs of larger cities critically depend on the extreme outcomes of the successful few. Ignoring this dependency, policy makers risk overestimating the stability of urban growth, particularly in the light of the high spatial mobility among urban elites and their movement to where the money is", says Marc Keuschnigg, associate professor at the Institute for Analytical Sociology at Linköping University and professor at the Institute of Sociology at Leipzig University.
[...] An individual's productivity depends on the local social environments in which they find themselves in. Because of the greater diversity in larger cities, skilled and specialized people are more likely to find others whose skills are complementary to their own. This allows for higher levels of productivity and greater learning opportunities in larger cities.
But, not everyone can access the productive social environments that larger cities provide. Different returns from context accumulate over time which gives rise to substantial inequality.
[...] Consequently, the initially successful individuals in the bigger cities increasingly distanced themselves from both the typical individual in their own city, creating inequality within the big cities, and the most successful individuals in smaller cities, creating inequality between cities.
The study also finds that top earners are more likely to leave smaller city than larger ones, and that these overperformers tend overwhelmingly to move to the largest cities. The disproportionate out-migration of the most successful individuals from smaller cities results in a reinforcement process that takes away many of the most promising people in less populous regions while adding them to larger cities.
[...] "Urban science has largely focused on city averages. The established approach just looked at one datapoint per city, for example average income. With their focus on averages, prior studies overlooked the stark inequalities that exist within cities when making predictions about how urban growth affects the life experiences of city dwellers", says Marc Keuschnigg.
With respect to urban inequality, the study draws attention to the partial exclusion of most city dwellers from the socioeconomic benefits of growing cities. Their lifestyle, different than among the urban elite, benefits less from geographical location. When accounting for the cost of living in larger cities, many big-city dwellers will in fact be worse off as compared to similar people living in smaller places.
Journal Reference:
Martin Arvidsson, Niclas Lovsjö, Marc Keuschnigg, Urban scaling laws arise from within-city inequalities, Nature Human Behaviour 2023. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-022-01509-1
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 25, @07:18PM
>The study also finds that top earners are more likely to leave smaller city than larger ones, and that these overperformers tend overwhelmingly to move to the largest cities.
I moved from a city with a population of 2.3 million to a city with a population of 140,000 and in that move demanded (and received) a salary of $115K - something the big city wouldn't blink at - commensurate with my experience at the time, but apparently was eye-wateringly high in the small town. I continued to be paid $115K/yr through a number of employers in the small town, but it was hard to find them and they always grumbled about it. Seems that the going rate for my skill set there is closer to $45K, $60K tops - even though once I was hired at $115K my employers were always pleased with their ROI.
Finally, I moved to a city with a population of 1.0 million where $115K is no big deal, and advanced through normal-ish raises to over $150K. I haven't checked back in the small town, but I doubt they've changed their rates at all.
