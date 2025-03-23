The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board issued a clarifying memo on Wednesday regarding the "scope" of a February ruling by the federal agency's board that said employers cannot include blanket non-disparagement clauses in their severance packages, nor demand laid-off employees keep secret the terms of their exit agreements.

Such provisions have become increasingly common in recent years, muzzling employees and otherwise stopping them from speaking up about working conditions by dangling a few weeks or months of pay in front of them at the exact moment they are losing their job.