In its bid to catch up with Starlink, the company plans to build as many as four satellites a day:
Amazon has applied to the FCC to increase its constellation to 7,774 satellites, which would allow it to cover regions further north and south, including Alaska, as Starlink does.
There are riches to be had: SpaceX currently charges $110 a month to access Starlink, with an up-front cost of $599 for an antenna to connect to the satellites. According to a letter to shareholders last year, Amazon is spending "over $10 billion" to develop Kuiper, with more than 1,000 employees working on the project. Andy Jassy, Amazon's current CEO, has said that Kuiper has a chance of becoming a "fourth pillar" for the company, alongside its retail marketplace, Amazon Prime, and its widely used cloud computing service, Amazon Web Services
"Amazon's business model relies on people having internet connectivity," says Shagun Sachdeva, an industry expert at the space investment firm Kosmic Apple in France. "It makes a lot of sense for them to have this constellation to provide connectivity."
Amazon is not yet disclosing the pricing of its service but has previously said a goal is to "bridge the digital divide" by bringing fast and affordable broadband to "underserved communities," an ambition Starlink has also professed. But whether costs will ever get low enough for that to be achievable remains to be seen. "Costs will come down, but to what extent is really the question," says Sachdeva. On March 14, the company revealed it was producing its own antennas at a cost of $400 each, although a retail cost has not yet been revealed.
Amazon has said it can offer speeds of up to one gigabit per second, and bandwidth of one terabit per satellite. Those are similar to Starlink's numbers, and the two services seem fairly similar overall. The key difference is that Starlink is operational, and has been for years, whereas Amazon does not plan to start offering Kuiper as a service until the latter half of 2024, giving SpaceX a considerable head start to attract users and secure contracts.
There remain concerns, too, about space junk and the impact on ground-based astronomy. Before 2019 there were only about 3,000 active satellites in space. SpaceX and Amazon by themselves could increase that number to 20,000 by the end of this decade. Tracking large numbers of moving objects in orbit—and making sure they don't collide with one another—is a headache.
SpaceX has their own rockets which launch like 75% of everything on the entire earth, and Amazon has nothing but promises of something similar from Blue Origin.
I'm sure they pose a huge threat.
Usually you see this kind of corporate posturing when one company provided an offer at the wrong price, so "we're going to do this ourselves" until the price is fixed or the project is abandoned.
What possible use would Amazon have for satellite internet? My best most imaginative guess is something like the Amazon "Sidewalk" IoT peer to peer network was going to be added to all spacex terminals for a fee, but the agreement was a ridiculous price, so amazon was like "f you guys and your high price, we'll launch our own satellites" and maybe spacex will cave, or maybe the whole business idea will get tossed out.
The other imaginary idea, which I find somewhat compelling, is some kind of logistical battle over shipping perhaps 10x the number of starlink terminals. The idea of amazon Prime handling all the logistics is appealing. Amazon's always had a service arm that seems to be going nowhere, perhaps installing a couple million starlinks would be somewhere. Anyway my theory based on this paragraph is Amazon was provided with a proposed contract, "f you guys and your rules and prices, we're better off launching our own satellites than signing your deal" and we'll see what happens.